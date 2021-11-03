State officials help bedridden man who was not allowed to renew ID

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City took on the state of Florida and won.

Although Michael Stone is bedridden with muscular dystrophy, the state would not let him renew his Florida ID card because he would have to go into a DMV office to take his picture.

With help from Columbia County Tax Collector Kyle Keen and State Representative Chuck Clemons, the state renewed Stone’s ID and is sending it to him in the mail.

