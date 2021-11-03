Suwannee County Honor Guard honors Chief Randy Burnham

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Firefighters across North Central Florida call it a brotherhood. And in September, Suwannee Fire Rescue rose to the occasion.

Suwannee County’s honor guard is comprised of six members, all with a mission to help neighboring fire departments in need.

Honor guard commander Matt Garbett says the purpose of starting an honor guard was “to be able to give back to families of the fire department when they’re in times of need to and be able to honor our fallen firefighters.”

Lake City Fire Chief Randy Burnham died in September due to COVID. And Suwannee’s honor guard was quick to respond.

Once they heard the news, Suwannee Fire Rescue Honor Guard dropped everything they were doing to assist the Lake City Fire Department. Members of the honor guard say they’ve been helped in times like these before.

Suwannee Fire Chief James Sommers passed away in 2019. Garbett says this situation allowed them to “take what we learned and be able to help their members of their fire department get through it, be there for them. Sometimes just be a new shoulder to lean on. That’s what we’re there for.”

Members of the honor guard fed and consoled the family of Chief Burnham and the fire department. They also helped arrange the Chief’s funeral and made sure it was to firefighter tradition and the family’s wishes.

Lake City Fire Department showed many thanks for Suwannee’s service. They say they’re thankful for their brotherhood.

