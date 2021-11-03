TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Joshua Moore (Vanguard)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The vast majority of high school athletes run strictly to chase a ball, but if you ask Vanguard senior Joshua Moore why he runs cross country, he’ll tell you it’s because he loves it.

“The biggest thing that attracts me to running is just the feeling of freedom it gives you,” said Vanguard cross country captain Joshua Moore. “When I’m just out running with my team or just having my coach with me it’s like, I get so much energy. That’s why I love the track. There’s all those people are surrounding you and your in the middle. The ground shakes. Just all that energy and you’re on that track and you’re ready to go.”

The Vanguard senior’s been a member of the cross country team since he was a freshman. Over the last four years, his passion and skill for the sport has only grown.

“I grew up playing a bunch of different sports. I didn’t get into running until early middle school. I started doing track, and then, in eighth grade I was introduced to cross country and it was kinda just life changing from there. I never thought I could be a distance guy. All I could do was a 400 in track at most. But once I got out there, started doing those 5k’s it was like my body was pushing me towards it and my soul was like this is where I need to be. it just felt right.”

The Knights captain set a personal best earlier this season, by running 3.5 miles in 16:24. That mark made him one of the 50 fastest runners in Florida. And since Vanguard missed qualifying for the state competition last year, after making it in Moore’s freshman and sophomore season, he’s on a mission to get back there this year.

“This season, we’re making sure we’re making it to states. So, we’ve built up a lot of energy and we’re ready to keep it going and get that state streak back.”

In the classroom, Moore is the leader of the pack as well. He has a 4.7 weighted g.p.a. His favorite subject is science and he hopes to one day become a Physical Therapist.

He’s also very devoted to his christian faith and loves to volunteer.

“One of the key aspects of my life is serving. I’m really passionate about that. I always try to put others before myself.”

He’s involved with the Key Club, Fitness And Nutrition Club, and The Pink Ladies and T-Birds.

One of his favorite memories of being with the Pink Ladies and T-Birds involves spreading some holiday cheer to sick kids.

“We were at the Children’s hospital, Advent Health, and I got to dress up as Santa Claus and hand out gifts to children who wouldn’t be home for Christmas.”

Josh Moore embodies all the qualities a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete should have.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.