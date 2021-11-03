TV20 Sitdown: Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There is a new look to the Florida men’s basketball team this season. While UF returnees include Preseason All-SEC center Colin Castleton, plus guard Tyree Appleby and forward Anthony Duruji, gone to the NBA are Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis. Four in-coming transfers with major college experience are expected to make an impact and play meaningful roles. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell goes one-on-one with head coach Mike White to begin this two-part interview. Florida opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 9 at home versus Elon.

(Steve Russell):

“Well, another season of Gator men’s basketball is right around the corner, and here to talk about that is Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White. Mike, thanks for doing this, it’s a pleasure to have you. Let’s just start from a general perspective as you watch them practice. What do you like about it?”

(Mike White):

“I like that we’re older, Steve, I like our culture. Probably the best passing team I’ve coached to this point, the oldest team I’ve had. If we can avoid injuries, we have a chance to be a good team.”

(Steve Russell):

“One of the things I think you have when it’s an older team and have transfers coming in, is some of those kids have not had NCAA tournament experience. Is that a motivation for them?”

(Mike White):

“Yeah definitely, all four of these guys came to Florida to win big, to go to the tournament, to advance in the tournament. And we’re excited to have them.”

(Steve Russell):

“One of the things you look at too is roles. Are they there yet, are you still working on that, who’s off the bench, who’s going to play what, is that still a work in progress?”

(Mike White):

“I think when you have an older team you’d like to think you’re a little more advanced in role definition than we have been in the past. I certainly think so right now, I hope we don’t take a couple of steps backward. Again, when you’re under the lights, in front of fans, on TV for the first time. But right now, just being a lot more mature, I think these older guys for the most part, the four portal guys, the three remaining older guys in Appleby, Duruji, and Castleton, all have a pretty good understanding of who they are.”

(Steve Russell):

“You have a player in Gatkek who you look at him, he’s 170 pounds, but he’s playing in the front court and held his own, right?”

(Mike White):

“Yeah, definitely, he’s 6-9 with a 7-3 wingspan. He’s probably got the best motor on the team. He has a ways to go with skill level of course, learning this level with gaining strength and weight but he has a chance to be a good player, Steve.”

(Steve Russell):

“You look at the league, a lot of good teams in this league again, but that’s the great challenge to be able to go out and play the best teams in the league, right?”

(Mike White):

“Yeah without a doubt, we’re going to play a tough non-conference schedule year in and year out at the University of Florida, and our first six years here we had the highest numbers of Power 5 non-conference scheduling, and we’ll continue to do that this year. And when you compliment that with all the teams in our league, 14 teams, who’s not going to make the tournament? I don’t know who you can say that about on paper right now...there are 10-12 teams who have a realistic shot depending on how they fare with their schedule, to be NCAA tournament teams. The SEC is as deep, and talented, and a good as it’s ever been.”

(Steve Russell):

“You talk about chemistry and players knowing their roles. Do you get the sense that they’re going to accept that, and we don’t know what’s going to happen a month from now, but now do you get the sense they will accept those roles as they go along?”

(Mike White):

“You hope so, and you just want to be optimistic and positive about it. We try to be open with our guys every day in front of each other, we try to get our guys to be open with one another as well in terms of who thinks that was a good shot for him on that possession, and I want our guys to have ownership of that as well so that guys don’t have an excuse in terms of coach doesn’t think this, or this assistant coach doesn’t think that. It has to be our shot collectively, we all have to be on the same page, it’s not going to be perfect but I do think we’re in a pretty good place along those lines right now.”

(Steve Russell):

“Is there one leader on this team, is there a group thing, or does one guy take the locker room so far?”

(Mike White):

“Keyontae Johnson is the leader of the team right now in terms of the guys are getting up and down the floor, and playing in the full court, I would say it’s a collectively effort, and believe it or not, it’s been led by some of our newcomers as anyone else. Colin Castelton leads in certain ways, he’s a fiery guy, a competitive guy. Anthony Duruji probably off the court leads as much as anybody, Tyree Appleby is a scraper, a fighter, a pit bull, so in some ways he leads. Myreon Jones is a quiet leader with a high basketball IQ, what he says holds weight, just like Keyontae Johnson. And then I’ll go with two newcomers who put their stamp on this thing, on this tram as much as anyone playing, in Brandon McKissic and Phlandrous Flemming. Those guys are ultra-competitive, they bring it every day, they speak their mind without hesitancy, and those guys are leading as well.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.