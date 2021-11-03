Two North Central Florida colleges feature in 2023 Aspen Prize list of nominees

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida colleges are eligible to apply to win the prestigious 2023 Aspen Prize.

The College of Central Florida and Florida Gateway College is among the 150 colleges named out of more than 1,000 across the country.

The $1,000,000 Aspen Prize is designed to “celebrate excellence, advance a focus on equitable student success, and stimulate replication of effective culture and practice.”

Santa Fe College won the prize in 2015.

