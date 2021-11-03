Wildlife Wednesday: Albert the Alligator
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has a long-running history with its mascot, the alligator.
Learn more about this beloved reptile and its population here in Florida in this week’s episode of Wildlife Wednesday.
RELATED STORY: Wildlife Wednesday: Armadillos
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.