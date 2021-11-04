Advertisement

9-year-old girl saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning

By WFXT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKTON, Mass. (WFXT) - As a powerful nor’easter raged across the area last week, a house in Massachusetts was one of many without power for days.

The family decided to use a generator and said it was only in use for about 10 minutes.

One family member, who did not give her name, said they thought the generator was in a safe position, but she and other family members were quickly overtaken by potentially deadly carbon monoxide.

“I thought it was just a headache, then after that, maybe 2-3 minutes, I didn’t feel anything after that,” she said.

She added that she then fell unconscious. That’s when her daughter, 9-year-old Jayline Brandao, sprang into action.

“I heard my dad screaming, and I went and I saw my mom passed out,” she said.

Staying calm, Jayline grabbed her dad’s phone to call 911 but ran into a problem. The phone was locked, and he was overtaken by the odorless gas.

“So, I unlocked it by using my dad’s face,” Jayline said.

It was a race against time, as the carbon monoxide inside of the home measured at over 1,000 parts per million, a potentially fatal exposure.

“I told (911) my mom wasn’t breathing and then they told me the address and told me if I could talk to anyone,” Jayline said.

It was her critical action that helped rescue her five family members who were inside at the time.

“I’m so proud of her, you know” her mother said. “I can’t even describe how happy and proud I am.”

Waking up in the hospital, Jayline’s mom believes her daughter saved her life.

“Oh yes, she did. I wouldn’t be here if she wasn’t in the house,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th...
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after the death of her 4-year...
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after death of her 4-year old son
Marion County parents face charges after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want...
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want safety measures on E University Ave after 4-year-old dies
Five more University of Florida professors say officials restricted their participation in legal challenges to state laws

Latest News

U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown
Yellowstone series inspired truck
‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying