Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews put out house fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County and Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews saved a dog in peril after a home caught fire in the Summer Creek subdivision.

Fire crews responded to the blaze off Northwest 39th Avenue around four p-m on Wednesday.

Crews quickly contained the fire.

No injuries are reported, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

