Alachua County Pets: Darien, Joe, Ghoul and Goblin

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Darien.

He is a 6-year-old Boxer mix and a friendly pup. He loves attention from people, especially if there are treats involved!

He is a laid-back boy and does great with other dogs.

Next, we have Joe.

Joe is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire.

He always greets people nicely and really enjoys laying his head in laps for head rubs and scratches.

Joe is dog selective, but such a sweet boy!

Last, we have Ghoul and Goblin.

This duo is approachable and confident. They have adapted super well to big, friendly dogs and will try to play with them.

Goblin is a little more independent than Ghoul, but they both love people.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

