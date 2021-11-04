Cade Museum hosts 11th Annual Legacy Awards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida honored standout contributors to North Central Florida during the 11th Annual Legacy Awards at the Cade Museum.

The awards recognize a local non-profit organization, a financial advisor, and a philanthropist who have focused their efforts on helping others.

Recipients of this year’s awards were donors Ken and Linda McGurn, financial advisor Joe Lowry Jr., and non-profit the Alachua Conservation Trust.

The president of the foundation Barzella Papa says the Alachua Conservation Trust has partnered with them for many years, noting “they were our first to put in an endowment fund at the community foundation about 15 years ago and that fund reached a major milestone at the end of 2020 so we’re just very proud of the work of Alachua Conservation Trust.”

The foundation also honored the life of Joan Canton for her contributions to the “SWAG” community.

