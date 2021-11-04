City of Alachua hosts local government day services

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Alachua will host local government day services.

The event will be from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. at City Hall.

Residents will be able to access Alachua County Supervisor of Elections and tax collector services.

This is part of an ongoing effort by the Alachua City Commission to provide enhanced access to county services in-person.

