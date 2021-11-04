Columbia County Report: Bicentennial Founder’s Day and Lake City Council special meeting to fill district 14 seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -November marks 200 years since the first settlers called Columbia County their home. The Lake City-Columbia County historical museum shows visitors just a glimpse of how this community came to be.

“I want them to see Lake City as a community,” said Historian Dr. Christopher Esing.

Hosted by Lake City, Columbia County and the historical museum, the 200th founder’s day celebration is meant to highlight the change-makers of the community. The museum features wars throughout time, influential women from the area and shows what life was like in the 1800s.

“It’s really about honoring them and their contributions so one of the things I’ve done is I’ve created a timeline of every year from 1821 to 2021 and I talk about the significant events in one column and in the other column I have biographies of all the different individuals that settled here their stories their contributions to show how they’ve actually shaped this city and community because that’s what this is really about,” said Esing.

The celebration is Nov. 20 in downtown Lake City.

Lake City council members make their final decision for who will fill the vacant district 14 seat Monday evening. Both Stephen Douglas and Bea Coker came close to being sworn-in. The three candidates for the spot include Douglas, Coker and Ricky Jernigan.

The Lake City-Columbia County chamber of commerce hosts the business excellence awards this evening. The winners for “Outstanding Citizen of the Year” and “Employer of the Year” will be recognized. The event is at the Blanche hotel for those who bought tickets.

A dynamic duo is up for adoption at the Lake City Humane Society. The two-year-old girls, Scarlett and Stella, are bonded and never leave one another’s side. Scarlett, the white and black dog, is deaf and Stella helps guide her.

“And we catch them sleeping head to head on each other,” said Ashley Gerondale with the humane society. “She’s pretty much her security blanket. So we really, they’re bonded they’re so bonded. We really want to keep them together adopted to a family that kind of has experience with a deaf animal but Stella is her guide so.”

Scarlett and Stella are available at the humane society at the price of just one adoption.

