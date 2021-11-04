Commissioner Gail Johnson sponsors protest in support of city’s lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis’ HB1 bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents will gather in support of the city’s lawsuit against Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody challenging HB1, the anti-protest bill

The protest will begin at 2 p.m, and the event is being put on by outgoing Gainesville City Commissioner Gail Johnson.

This comes as the city commission members are still considering their lawsuit versus the state regarding the bill.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after death of her 4-year old son

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.