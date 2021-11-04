Community Foundation of North Central Florida to hold 11th annual legacy awards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will have their 11th annual legacy awards.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cade Museum in Gainesville.

It will be celebrating multiple individuals, the Alachua Conservation Trust, and honoring the life of Joan Canton.

Canton helped develop the Southwest Advocacy Group.

Ticket sales have closed

