A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cross City police responded to the Dixie County Manager’s Office Wednesday afternoon due to a fight between a county employee and county commissioner.

Police and county officials are not releasing the identities of those involved.

The county employee is on paid leave while administrative and criminal investigations are conducted.

