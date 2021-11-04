The Education Foundation of Alachua County is one of the finalists for Nonprofit of the Year award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County is one of the finalists for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit of the Year award.

The foundation works alongside the public school system to support students and teachers with grants, mentoring programs and other services.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida professors react to UF policy on court testimony

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.