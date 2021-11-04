Advertisement

The Education Foundation of Alachua County is one of the finalists for Nonprofit of the Year award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County is one of the finalists for the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit of the Year award.

The foundation works alongside the public school system to support students and teachers with grants, mentoring programs and other services.

