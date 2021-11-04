Advertisement

Ex-jail employees sued for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing...
File image of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." Jail employees in Oklahoma are accused of forcing inmates to listen to the children's song on a loop at a loud volume for hours.(Business Wire via AP Photos)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people are suing Oklahoma County jail employees who investigators found forced them to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat.

The Oklahoman reports attorneys for three former inmates filed the civil rights lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma City federal court, describing the tactics as “torture events.”

A criminal investigation last year determined at least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours in two separate incidents in November and December 2019.

A jury trial in the criminal case is set for February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th...
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after the death of her 4-year...
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after death of her 4-year old son
Marion County parents face charges after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want...
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want safety measures on E University Ave after 4-year-old dies
Five more University of Florida professors say officials restricted their participation in legal challenges to state laws

Latest News

Troopers said the fifth grader was crossing the two lane road near Northwest 110 Court when the...
Reddick-Collier Elementary School students receive counseling after classmate is killed in car crash
A man wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago is denied compensation
A man wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago is denied compensation
A man wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago is denied compensation
A man wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago is denied compensation
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
NBA: Firm will probe Suns after report of racism, misogyny
Floridians can legally bet on their first NFL game Thursday night as Seminole Tribe’s new...
Floridians can legally bet on their first NFL game Thursday night as Seminole Tribe’s new sports betting app launches