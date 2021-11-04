Advertisement

Former Gainesville Resident Turned Hollywood Film Maker

CEO and Gospel Artist, John Fredericks is back in North Central Florida with his new family friendly movie, “The Youngest Evangelist”
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After spending some time in Hollywood, a former Gainesville resident is back with his first movie! John Fredericks is a national recording artist. He also owns the Gainesville based company, “Song Power Gospel Entertainment. His first film, “The Youngest Evangelist” is based on the true story of his life growing up. Set in the 1980′s, he answers the call as a child to spread God’s message to the world. Fredericks’ explained why he believes you should share your testimony.

“The word of God tells us that we are overcome through the blood of the lamb and the word of our testimony,” said Fredericks. “So our testimony is that we have one to another, one towards another. It’s so empowering because you never know what somebody is going through, or what they need to here in order to encourage and uplift their day.”

The Youngest Evangelist premiers in theaters November 19th. You can watch it in Gainesville at Regal Royal Park Stadium 16, on W University Avenue. For information about show times, tickets, and to watch the different trailers, visit theyoungestevangelist.com

