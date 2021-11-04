Lake City City Council members vote on three finalists for open seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three finalists are in the running for the open seat on the Lake City City Council.

Council members on Monday will vote to appoint either Beafaithful Coker, Stephen Douglas or Ricky Jernigan.

Whoever is chosen will be immediately sworn in.

Twice now, the council has picked someone for the seat only to back down before they are sworn in.

Their first choice was Douglas, but council members backed down after Coker filed a lawsuit over the selection process.

They then offered Coker the job but reversed course after council member Jake Hill learned she has a past conviction for a public order crime.

