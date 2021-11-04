Reddick-Collier Elementary School students receive counseling after classmate is killed in car crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a situation no parent wants to be in. A mother is mourning after her 10-year-old son was hit and killed on his way to the school bus stop Wednesday morning.

It was just before 7 a.m. Ja’siah Williams was walking with his mother to his school bus stop on county road 318.

Troopers said the fifth-grader was crossing the two-lane road near Northwest 110 Court when the driver of a 1998 Ford Escort hit him.

Troopers said the fifth grader was crossing the two lane road near Northwest 110 Court when the driver of a 1998 Ford Escort hit him. (MCPS)

“Speaking with the bus driver, she mentioned how he was one of her best students. He was a good kid. He always came in and did the right thing,” MCPS Public Relations Officer, Greg Davis said.

Williams was taken to U.F. Health Shands where he later died.

School officials said this is the first time something like this has happened at this particular bus stop.

“Since 2018 this is the first time there’s been an incident,” Davis added.

Members of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team spoke with 12 students on the bus route after the accident.

Lily the therapy dog was sent in to help comfort the children.

“Yesterday she helped soothe a stressful situation for those kids because it was a deviation from their normal schedule going to school,” Lily’s Handler and Crisis Intervention Specialist, Elizabeth Long said.

School officials said counselors were also available for students Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.