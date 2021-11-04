Smashing Pumpkins: Red, White and Blues Farm to hold First Annual Pumpkin Destruction event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween may be over, but the fall festivities are not. Thousands of pumpkins from across North Central Florida will be smashed, stomped on and even shot out of a cannon this Saturday.

It’s all part of the fun featured at Red, White and Blues Farm’s First Annual Pumpkin Destruction Day and fall festival.

After donating to various churches an organizations, plenty of pumpkins have been collected for a pummeling. Director of Agrotourism, Jeff Manley said this is the perfect time to come out and enjoy the beautiful fall weather with family, while having unique fun.

“You can tour the farm with your family on top of The Pumpkin Eater besides running over pumpkins with the four wheel drive combine,” said Manley.

Afterwards, the left over pumpkin pieces will be donated to various sanctuaries and farms for animals to enjoy. Self pick sunflowers, live music, games, a petting zoo and more family fun will be also be featured at the event.

