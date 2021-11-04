TV20 Sitdown: Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White (Part Two)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators tip off the college basketball season on Tuesday, Nov 9 at home versus Elon. The Gators finished 15-10 last season and remain uncertain as to whether star forward Keyontae Johnson will be medically cleared to play following his on-court collapse last December. Head coach Mike White addresses Johnson’s playing status, his own progression as a head coach, and season expectations in part two of this TV20 sitdown interview with Gator Insider Steve Russell.

(Steve Russell):

“You mentioned Keyontae Johnson. Any update on his condition, playing, anything like that?”

(Mike White):

“Condition? Same status, in terms of playing this season, it’s the same status, there is no change in status, no information can give you. He’s the heart and soul of what we’re doing, he’ll get a workout individually, he’ll work guys out today, he’ll be in our staff meeting, he’ll help with preparation for our next opponent and the following opponent throughout the year. He’s consistent with office hours, he speaks his mind, in practice today he’ll be very much a part of every drill that we do.”

(Steve Russell):

“Some people take making the NCAA tournament for granted. I know you don’t, I know the players don’t. But as you look at what might happen this year in terms of how far this team can go, is the sky the limit?”

(Mike White):

“Ahh, we’ll see. I think it’s a really skilled group, and older group. A willing an accurate passing team, potentially one of the better passing teams in our league. Best passing team I’ve had at Florida. You just hope the ball keeps moving against high level defenses of course. You hope the selflessness continues under the lights, I think we have some good individual defenders but we have a ways to go in terms of how good we can be collectively defensively. But I like our experience, I like our toughness. We have a chance to be good Steve. We’ll see how good.”

(Steve Russell):

“Let’s talk about a couple of global things to end with. The transfer portal is here to stay. That can be good, that can be bad. Are you in favor of that?”

(Mike White):

“Definitely. I’m in favor of all these young men every spring figuring out what’s best for them and their aspirations, their future. And if we have a couple of guys who come to me in the spring and say coach I think it might be best for me to jump into that portal, that’s what I want you to do. I’m going to tell you what my vision is for you, what our vision from our staff is for you. And if you feel it’s best for you to go elsewhere then I’m going to support these guys and then you go into the portal and see who you can get. It’s about these young men and their career aspirations and their development. The Gators are going to be fine. We’re going to continue to target and sign good players. I like the transfers we’ve got. The transfer who have left here, we’ll support them every step of the way, they’ll always be Gators, we’ll be rooting for them like heck to have individual and team success. There are a ton of transfers in our league. There’s going to continue to be a ton of transfers at every level of college basketball.”

(Steve Russell):

“Last thing. You’ve been here a while, how have you changed and evolved as a coach here at Florida, has that been a process? Have you evolved as a coach?”

(Mike White):

“When I was younger, when I first got here, I was doing a lot of things we did at Louisiana Tech. Probably had a little more energy as we all do when we’re younger, in terms of how we communicate. I have just as much energy now as I did when I got here. But in terms of how I’m communicating with guys. I was more fiery, probably less patient, a little rah-rah, probably at this point. But with experience comes patience, I’m probably a lot wiser than I was a few years ago. I’ve gotten close with this group, but I don’t know whether that’s me or these guys, and the level of maturity they’ve got. Again, the way they approach practice on a daily basis so I like this team, Steve. I don’t know if you can tell.”

(Steve Russell):

“I can tell. I’ll end with this. It is really great to see, because you are enthusiastic about this team, you like this group and they work hard for you. And watching you coach, because you have to put out effort, because if not you can come over here and sit if you have to. I can just sense you like the effort of this group.”

(Mike White):

“Definitely. We play hard, and hopefully with this group its assist to turnover ratio has to be way better than a year ago, and it has been in practice. But is that because our defense is pretty average? We have to figure that out. We have to defend without fouling, we have to come together collectively defensively. We have to hold our own on the glass, I don’t know if this team is going to be a big-time rebounding team. We have to be good. We can’t get pounded on the glass, and hold it on the road.”

(Steve Russell):

“Always a pleasure to talk Gator men’s basketball as the season is about to begin. That’s been Gator head men’s basketball coach Mike White. Mike, thank you as always.”

(Mike White):

“Thank You, Steve.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.