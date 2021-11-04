University of Florida professors react to UF policy on court testimony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There’s more than one example of University of Florida professors being denied by administrators to testify in court against the state. UF professors who say the university should change course on its conflict of interest policy are speaking their minds.

“What we should be able to do is be able to do our jobs without being muzzled,” said UF Levin College of Law Professor, Kenneth Nunn.

The process for UF professors to testify in court starts with asking permission.

“I think that, that has to stop,” added Nunn. He recalled his request to join an amicus brief challenging the state on its use of Amendment Four was first denied by administrators then accepted if Nunn didn’t identify his affiliation with UF.

“It’s looking at academic freedom, it’s looking at first amendment rights,” said Dr. Jeffrey Goldhagen of UF College of Medicine Jacksonville who was asked to testify against the state’s ban on mask mandates. He was denied to do so in a similar situation.

“But even more importantly, it’s really looking at the power of politics and the power of partisan politics in particular to change the trajectory of history and the history of academic institutions have included being the bulwarks of democracy,” said Dr. Goldhagen. He said the issue is more than conflict of interest and it’s an opportunity for university officials to reflect on their policy.

“I’m not opposed to the university saying that you can only do so in your personal capacity but I am opposed to the university saying in the beginning of the process at the front end, you can’t do so unless you have their permission,” mentioned Nunn. “That’s a prior restraint on your exercise of free speech.”

University officials said a task force is assigned to review its conflict of interest policy.

