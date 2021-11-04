UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on Gainesville High School student Audrey Cheves, killed in a wreck by a drunk driver. Gainesville Police arrested the driver on Wednesday.

23-year-old Declan Lott-Kelley is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th Street he rear-ended a car with Audrey and her mother Melissa Cheves inside.

The mother is also filing a civil suit against Lott-Kelley.

