UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on Gainesville High School student Audrey Cheves, killed in a wreck by a drunk driver. Gainesville Police arrested the driver on Wednesday.
23-year-old Declan Lott-Kelley is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.
Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th Street he rear-ended a car with Audrey and her mother Melissa Cheves inside.
The mother is also filing a civil suit against Lott-Kelley.
