UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re following up on Gainesville High School student Audrey Cheves, killed in a wreck by a drunk driver. Gainesville Police arrested the driver on Wednesday.

23-year-old Declan Lott-Kelley is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license.

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th Street he rear-ended a car with Audrey and her mother Melissa Cheves inside.

The mother is also filing a civil suit against Lott-Kelley.

Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after the death of her 4-year...
Gators QB Richardson signs first local NIL deal
'No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town': Parents, city leader want...
