U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards contract for military equipment concentration site

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The first military equipment concentration site in Florida is coming to Gainesville and will be built on the Alachua County Fairgrounds.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $33.1 million contract for a Jacksonville Construction company to transform the fairgrounds into a storage and maintenance facility. Thousands of square feet will be developed for storage and maintenance for things like trucks, generators, and other military equipment.

“From a construction standpoint, the focus of everyone on this team is to make sure we use the funds that we’ve been authorized to provide a quality facility and quality services for the soldiers and the community,” explained Sonia Suggs, a Project Manager for the Army Corps of Engineers.

Project Managers said the Gainesville location would reduce drive time by several hours when crews need to retrieve equipment. A parking area spanning more than 161,000 square feet will also be added.

Construction will start soon and is expected to be completed in 2024.

