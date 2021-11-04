Advertisement

What’s Growing On: Pine and Loblolly

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Florida forests week, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Many forests across the state are full of pine trees.

Loblolly and longleaf pine are two common trees that grow in the southeast and produce long pine needles that can be used for mulch, basket weaving, and fire-starters.

Producing bales of pine straw is a great way for tree farmers to make a profit while waiting around two decades for planted trees to become mature enough for lumber.

We spoke to Kevin Korus, extension agent at UF IFAS who says:

“Landowners who have pine plantations are always looking for a way to supplement their income, they don’t want to just hold onto a piece of land that’s not bringing them any value. A way to do that is to harvest pine straw. There are several companies they can bid for who will come in on a year lease and all year round rake the understory bed of the pine forest.”

Not only does this benefit farmers economically, but it also prevents forest floors from becoming flammable canvas.

Korus continues:

“We always want to reduce our fuel load in the under-stories of our pine trees. Sticks, pine needles, dead shrubbery, anything like that can increase our fuel load so a natural fire with a lot of fuel could get away from us, or the actual flames of the fire can reach high enough to actually kill our pine canopy.”

Pine trees drop most of their needles from September to November.

According to Korus, during the fall, farmers can bale two to three hundred pounds of pine straw per acre.

RELATED STORY: What’s Growing On: Bats and their impact on the environment

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th...
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after the death of her 4-year...
Gainesville mother pleads for changes on East University Avenue after death of her 4-year old son
Marion County parents face charges after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want...
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want safety measures on E University Ave after 4-year-old dies
Five more University of Florida professors say officials restricted their participation in legal challenges to state laws

Latest News

Whats growing on
WGO
CEO and Gospel Artist, John Fredericks is back in North Central Florida with his new movie,...
Former Gainesville Resident Turned Hollywood Film Maker
film
Hollywood film
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner