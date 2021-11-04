What’s Growing On: Pine and Loblolly

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Florida forests week, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Many forests across the state are full of pine trees.

Loblolly and longleaf pine are two common trees that grow in the southeast and produce long pine needles that can be used for mulch, basket weaving, and fire-starters.

Producing bales of pine straw is a great way for tree farmers to make a profit while waiting around two decades for planted trees to become mature enough for lumber.

We spoke to Kevin Korus, extension agent at UF IFAS who says:

“Landowners who have pine plantations are always looking for a way to supplement their income, they don’t want to just hold onto a piece of land that’s not bringing them any value. A way to do that is to harvest pine straw. There are several companies they can bid for who will come in on a year lease and all year round rake the understory bed of the pine forest.”

Not only does this benefit farmers economically, but it also prevents forest floors from becoming flammable canvas.

Korus continues:

“We always want to reduce our fuel load in the under-stories of our pine trees. Sticks, pine needles, dead shrubbery, anything like that can increase our fuel load so a natural fire with a lot of fuel could get away from us, or the actual flames of the fire can reach high enough to actually kill our pine canopy.”

Pine trees drop most of their needles from September to November.

According to Korus, during the fall, farmers can bale two to three hundred pounds of pine straw per acre.

