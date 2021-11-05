18-year-old in Alachua County jail on attempted murder charge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested and placed in the Alachua County jail on an attempted murder charge.

Gainesville police say 18-year-old Eric Robinson chased and shot at a person on University Ave. on October 21.

Officers say Robinson drove after the victim, firing five to seven rounds at the other car.

Police arrested Robinson after the victim positively identified him.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.