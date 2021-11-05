Advertisement

18-year-old in Alachua County jail on attempted murder charge

A man was arrested and placed in the Alachua County jail on an attempted murder charge.
A man was arrested and placed in the Alachua County jail on an attempted murder charge.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested and placed in the Alachua County jail on an attempted murder charge.

Gainesville police say 18-year-old Eric Robinson chased and shot at a person on University Ave. on October 21.

Officers say Robinson drove after the victim, firing five to seven rounds at the other car.

Police arrested Robinson after the victim positively identified him.

