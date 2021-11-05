Alachua County deputies posed as homeowners looking to renovate to catch unlicensed contractors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An undercover crew of Alachua County deputies carried out a sting operation citing three people for doing contractor work without a license.

Douglas Skipper, 27, and Jason Kirkpatrick, 49, both of Gainesville along with Roy Gaylor, 29, are being charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of unlicensed electrical or construction work.

The sting was a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Deputies posed as homeowners looking to renovate.

