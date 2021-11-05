Alachua County deputies posed as homeowners looking to renovate to catch unlicensed contractors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An undercover crew of Alachua County deputies carried out a sting operation citing three people for doing contractor work without a license.
Douglas Skipper, 27, and Jason Kirkpatrick, 49, both of Gainesville along with Roy Gaylor, 29, are being charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of unlicensed electrical or construction work.
The sting was a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Deputies posed as homeowners looking to renovate.
