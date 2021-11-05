Alachua Habitat for Humanity is having a re-store grand opening

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Habitat for Humanity will have a re-store grand opening.

The ribbon-cutting for this new store will be at 9 a.m. and open to the public.

The store address is 2301 NW 6th st.

There will be sales store-wide and discounts on many items until 4 p.m.

After the event, the store will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

