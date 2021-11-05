An Airbnb guest is charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder after stabbing his coworker

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is being charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder in Gainesville over a stabbing.

Michael Denmark was originally arrested on a count of aggravated battery, but court records show prosecutors have upgraded the charge.

Alachua County deputies say he and four coworkers were sharing an Airbnb in September while in Gainesville for work.

They say the 52-year-old stabbed one of the coworkers multiple times during an argument.

The victim had to be taken to Shands for emergency surgery.

Denmark is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

