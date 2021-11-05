Breaking the Silence: ‘New Berry’ play to honor lives of Newberry Six lynching victims

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dark chapter of North Central Florida’s history is being brought to light at the Hippodrome Theater.

New Berry honors the lives of the six African Americans who were lynched in the town of Newberry in 1916. The play, telling a story of the moments leading up to the lynchings is part of a multi-year reconciliation effort.

After years of silence, Director Ryan Hope Travis said he’s looking forward to bringing this history to light in an artistic way.

“When we present a historical event there is always that trauma and so our hope is that when a family sees themselves they see the hope in it and in a way that helps inspire others as well,” said Travis.

Audience members can participate in an open discussion after the show. The premiere is set for 7:30 Friday with shows running through November 10th.

