Advertisement

Breaking the Silence: ‘New Berry’ play to honor lives of Newberry Six lynching victims

Breaking the Silence: ‘New Berry’ play to honor lives of Newberry Six lynching victims
Breaking the Silence: ‘New Berry’ play to honor lives of Newberry Six lynching victims(WCJB)
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dark chapter of North Central Florida’s history is being brought to light at the Hippodrome Theater.

New Berry honors the lives of the six African Americans who were lynched in the town of Newberry in 1916. The play, telling a story of the moments leading up to the lynchings is part of a multi-year reconciliation effort.

After years of silence, Director Ryan Hope Travis said he’s looking forward to bringing this history to light in an artistic way.

“When we present a historical event there is always that trauma and so our hope is that when a family sees themselves they see the hope in it and in a way that helps inspire others as well,” said Travis.

Audience members can participate in an open discussion after the show. The premiere is set for 7:30 Friday with shows running through November 10th.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit against HB1, anti-riot law

For more information on showtimes and tickets CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th...
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want...
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want safety measures on E University Ave after 4-year-old dies
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner
Marion County parents face charges after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
A man wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago is denied compensation
A man wrongfully incarcerated 37 years ago is denied compensation

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Phillips North America LLC to lay off approximately 330 employees by end of 2022
Phillips North America LLC to lay off approximately 330 employees by end of 2022
Habitat for Humanity
Alachua Habitat for Humanity is having a re-store grand opening
Stop Children's Cancer
Stop Children’s Cancer is having its 28th annual charity golf classic