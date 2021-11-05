CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Marion County deputies need help identifying a woman filmed stealing an ATV from the World Equestrian Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are asking for help identifying an ATV thief.

You can see her in the video.

Investigators say she stole the ATV from the World Equestrian Center on October 26th.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and mention tip number 21-72.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit against HB1, anti-riot law

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.