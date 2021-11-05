Gainesville commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit against HB1, anti-riot law

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission unanimously voted to join a lawsuit challenging HB, better known as the anti-riot law. It has sparked controversy with some people saying it goes against their rights.

The law raises the penalties for violence, burglary, looting and property damage during protests. Former commissioner Gail Johnson, who initially pushed for the city to join the suit, said the law goes against the rights of citizen and democracy.

“It doesn’t matter what we’re protesting right, part of local democracy is making sure we retain our right to protest no matter what and that is at the heart of the issue right now.”

But Republican Senator Keith Perry said the law is there to protect people and said issues like race have nothing to do with the law.

“What’s unfortunate is that we see this other side that brings up issues that there’s not really any merit to. They bring up issues along race, they bring up other issues there no merit to that they don’t back that up with any data. They don’t back it up with what the bill does what they do is bring up these general statements.

Both Johnson and Perry said their opinions on how the lawsuit will play in court.

“We have an unprecedented opportunity to stand for the citizens of Gainesville and also address home rule and local democracy and local decision making,” said Johnson.

“I think any lawsuit that is brought will lose in the courts i don’t think there’s any merit for lawsuit that the city would bring,” said Perry.

Right now there are at least eight other cities that are a part of the suit.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.