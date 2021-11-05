Gator Insider: Florida travels to South Carolina for a matchup of 4-4 teams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When a football team is hovering at .500, it’s not only frustrating in the moment, it gets fans wondering whether there is a larger issue in play.

The Gators head to South Carolina on Saturday to begin the final third of the regular season at 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.

Steve Russell breaks down the state of the program in this week’s Gator Insider.

