Gator Insider: Florida travels to South Carolina for a matchup of 4-4 teams

Florida has dropped three of its last four games, including a 34-7 loss to Georgia
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When a football team is hovering at .500, it’s not only frustrating in the moment, it gets fans wondering whether there is a larger issue in play.

The Gators head to South Carolina on Saturday to begin the final third of the regular season at 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.

Steve Russell breaks down the state of the program in this week’s Gator Insider.

