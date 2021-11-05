Gator Insider: Florida travels to South Carolina for a matchup of 4-4 teams
Florida has dropped three of its last four games, including a 34-7 loss to Georgia
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When a football team is hovering at .500, it’s not only frustrating in the moment, it gets fans wondering whether there is a larger issue in play.
The Gators head to South Carolina on Saturday to begin the final third of the regular season at 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.
Steve Russell breaks down the state of the program in this week’s Gator Insider.
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.