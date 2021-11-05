Advertisement

Gator volleyball team extends win streak to four with victory over Tennessee

By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 23 Florida Gators stayed hot, prevailing for the eighth time in the last nine matches with Thursday’s four-set win over No. 22 Tennessee. UF dropped the opening set before rallying for the win 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16.

T’ara Ceasar floored a season-high 25 kills and also threw in a critical ace on set point in the third set to put Florida up two sets to one.

Lauren Forte added 11 kills on 22 attempts for a .409 hitting percentage. The win was the fourth straight for the Gators, who move to 15-6 overall, 9-2 in SEC play.

Florida is back in action Nov. 12-13 in a two-match road series at Arkansas.

