The Humane Society of North Central Florida hosts ‘Woofstock’ event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Woofstock” made its in-person return to raise funds for animals across north-central Florida.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida hosted the event at the Santa Fe river ranch in Alachua after being virtual last year due to the pandemic.

Funds were raised to ensure that no animal taken in by the Humane Society has to be euthanized.

Over the past five years, the event has raised nearly $200,000.

