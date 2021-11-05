Lake City Chamber of Commerce holds annual ‘Business Excellence Awards’

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The best and the brightest in Columbia County’s business community were celebrated in Lake City.

The Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Business Excellence Awards” at the Blanche .

Abbey Rocco of Parents Perfectly Placed Home Healthcare Service was named the ambassador of the year.

Citizen of the year was Sarah Wheeler of the Sheriff’s office.

The business to take home employer of the year was Sunstop Stores.

Brooklynn’s Coffee won new business of the year.

Finally, young professional of the year was awarded to Sunstop Stores’ Brandon Beil.

