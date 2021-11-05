Longtime owners retire, sell Santa Fe Canoe Outpost to City of High Springs for $600,000

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jim and Sally Wood, who owned the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost for 31 years, are passing the torch to the City of High Springs. They closed the more than half a million dollar deal on Thursday.

Back in 1990, Jim and Sally Wood took a chance on the Santa Fe Canoe Outpost.

“I said well you know what we’ll buy it,” Jim Wood said.

It’s a purchase they’ll never regret.

“I think we canoed maybe 10 times in our whole life before we came here,” Wood added.

But after giving so many the opportunity to canoe, camp, paddle board and kayak on several bodies of water—especially the Santa Fe river, their time running the business is coming to an end.

“The customer’s they were the best,” Wood said.

They saw an influx of people wanting to explore nature during the pandemic which sparked the idea of retirement.

“We became so busy, we turned about 500 people away in 2020 because there was just too much stress on the river and I just knew that I wasn’t about that,” Wood explained.

They said they love the Santa Fe River just as much as they love their customers but the past year has been a lot to handle.

“Because people wanted to get out, so we had to start capping the amount of people that had to go out,” Wood added. “And I just knew at that point it was time to hang up my hat.”

They wanted to keep this treasure in High Springs, so instead of going with developers…they struck a $600,000 deal with the City of High Springs. The city purchased the property with the help of a one percent sales tax and Wild Places Public Spaces sales tax.

“It’s a process and there’s going to be some growing pains along the way,” High Springs Spokesperson Kevin Mangan said. “We may have some limited hours here and there. There might be a few days that when traditionally the canoe outpost was open for business, that it may not be in the interim.”

Employees left when the Wood’s did but staff with the city and Anderson Outdoor Adventures hope to honor their wishes and keep their legacy just the way it is.

“The name ‘Santa Fe Canoe Outpost’ lives on and we keep that spirit alive,” Mangan said.

“I feel so fortunate that we ever had the opportunity to buy this place and experience this,” Wood said.

Now they’ll be traveling, their next outpost adventure will be in Spain.

