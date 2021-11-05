Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Cowboy, Ashley, and Pixel

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Cowboy.

Cowboy is a handsome two-year-old male Mixed Breed dog.

He is quite playful with lots of energy.

He would make a great companion for someone that shares his spunky personality and prefers an active lifestyle.

Although, this gent should be the only pet in the home.

Next is Ashley.

She is a sweet nine-year-old female Mixed Breed dog.

Don’t let this girl’s age fool you. she’s quite a busy body.

Ashley is at her best when she is around people so her ideal human would be retired and have the time to spend with her.

Last, we have Pixel.

Pixel is a beautiful four-year-old female Domestic Short-haired cat.

This sweet, loving girl adores getting attention.

Pixel is very playful and seems to be fond of being included in the conversation, often adding her opinion.

All adoptions are free with a donation of a non-perishable food item!

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

