Marion Cultural Alliance to hold opening reception for ‘Converging Community & Culture’ exhibit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance will have an opening reception for a new exhibit in Ocala.

The “Converging Community & Culture” exhibit is a celebration of afro-American and Latinx artists in the community.

The reception will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

Admission is free to the public and you can meet the artists.

There will be food catered from Celebrity’s Soul Food and Cafe Havana of Ocala.

