NCFL congresswoman sends letter to federal DOE denouncing providing funds to ACPS

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack is questioning the US Department of Education’s decision to send money to Alachua County Public Schools.

The federal agency sent the money to make up for funds withheld by the state due to their COVID-19 protocols.

In a letter, Cammack says the agency should end their “retaliation” against the state.

The education secretary sent a letter to the state approving their application for federal Esser funds while reiterating that withholding federal money from districts is illegal.

