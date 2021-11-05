Advertisement

Phillips North America LLC to lay off approximately 330 employees by end of 2022

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass layoff is coming to a medical equipment distributor in Southwest Gainesville.

Phillips North America LLC has filed a state WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, notice that approximately 330 employees will be let go by the end of next year.

The last day for the first wave of 49 employees will be December 31.

Phillips is headquartered in Hong Kong and is identified as a wholesale distributor of surgical and other medical instruments, apparatus, and equipment.

TRENDING STORY: Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th...
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want...
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want safety measures on E University Ave after 4-year-old dies
Marion County parents face charges after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
Gainesville woman fights to change legislation on medical negligence after losing her father
Gainesville woman fights to change legislation on medical negligence after losing her father
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity
Alachua Habitat for Humanity is having a re-store grand opening
Stop Children's Cancer
Stop Children’s Cancer is having its 28th annual charity golf classic
Talkback
“What’s up” with K-COUNTRY 11/5/21
Marion Pets
Marion County Pets: Cowboy, Ashley, and Pixel