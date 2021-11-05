Phillips North America LLC to lay off approximately 330 employees by end of 2022

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass layoff is coming to a medical equipment distributor in Southwest Gainesville.

Phillips North America LLC has filed a state WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, notice that approximately 330 employees will be let go by the end of next year.

The last day for the first wave of 49 employees will be December 31.

Phillips is headquartered in Hong Kong and is identified as a wholesale distributor of surgical and other medical instruments, apparatus, and equipment.

