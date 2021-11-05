President Fuchs reverses decision to block University of Florida professors from giving expert testimony in lawsuit challenging state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is reversing the administrator’s decision, after three UF professors were blocked from testifying in a lawsuit against a state civil suit on Friday.

In a statement President Fuchs said “I have also asked UF’s Conflicts of Interest Office to reverse the decisions on recent requests by UF employees to serve as expert witnesses in litigation in which the state of Florida is a party and to approve the requests regardless of personal compensation, assuming the activity is on their own time without using university resources.”

The three professors, Daniel Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin, were barred from offering expert testimony last week in a lawsuit against the state’s recent election reform laws.

Then, on Monday the university responded to the first amendment complaints saying they can testify if they don’t receive pay.

With Fuchs reversing that decision, he is also implementing a task force to review conflicts of interest policies.

UF Levin College of Law Professor Kenneth Nunn was once denied the opportunity to join an amicus brief challenging the state.

“I’m glad they listened and changed that decision,” Nunn said. “I’m not particularly pleased with the mechanism that they are going to use to consider these issues going forward, which is the task force. I think you do have to have somebody considerate.”

Nunn said he believes more freedom of speech experts and people who have a stronger connection with the union should be on the task force.

The force is required to have a preliminary recommendation ready by Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.