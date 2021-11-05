Stop Children’s Cancer is having its 28th annual charity golf classic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Golfers in Gainesville will come together to benefit children’s cancer research.

The Stop Children’s Cancer non-profit will put on their 28th annual charity golf classic.

It will be from 9 a.m. till 6:30 p.m. at the Hawkstone Country Club in Gainesville.

There will be contests, sponsored awards, lunch by David’s BBQ, and more.

