Stop Children’s Cancer is having its 28th annual charity golf classic

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Golfers in Gainesville will come together to benefit children’s cancer research.

The Stop Children’s Cancer non-profit will put on their 28th annual charity golf classic.

It will be from 9 a.m. till 6:30 p.m. at the Hawkstone Country Club in Gainesville.

There will be contests, sponsored awards, lunch by David’s BBQ, and more.

