Superintendent Carlee Simon sends a letter saying she will not meet Alachua County School Board Member Gunnar Paulson in private, accuses him of violating Sunshine Law

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An email obtained by TV20 sent to Alachua County School Board member Gunnar Paulson by Superintendent Carlee Simon says she will not meet with him privately anymore.

The email sent by Simon in early October accuses Paulson of threatening, sexist and unprofessional statements made on a phone call.

Simon also accuses Paulson of quote, “repeatedly violating Sunshine Law requirements” privately and on the dais.

Paulson tells TV20 he sent a response to Simon which we expect to receive this afternoon.

