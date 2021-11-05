Vanguard finishes regular season unbeaten, Dunnellon wins eighth straight entering playoffs

(WCJB) -The Vanguard Knights will enter the 2021 high school state playoffs 10-0 after Thursday’s 52-12 rout of Marion County rival Forest. Tyrell Randall scored a pair of receiving touchdowns in the first half for Vanguard, including a leaping grab with 11 seconds left as the Knights went up 28-6 at the break. Vanguard will likely be seeded first in Class 6A-Region 2 and will learn its playoff opponent this weekend.

Elsewhere, Dunnellon defeated West Port for the seventh straight time head to head, 28-12 and extended its own season winning streak to eight. LJ Fitzpatrick scored twice on the ground for the Tigers and also returned a punt 50 yards for a score. Dunnellon has a chance to begin the playoffs as the two seed in Class 5A-Region 2.

Both games were moved up a day to avoid potential bad weather.

The remainder of the North Central Florida football action takes place on Friday, led by TV20′s Game of the Week between Hawthorne (7-0) and North Marion (6-3).

