Advertisement

Vanguard finishes regular season unbeaten, Dunnellon wins eighth straight entering playoffs

Both games were moved up a day to avoid potential bad weather
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The Vanguard Knights will enter the 2021 high school state playoffs 10-0 after Thursday’s 52-12 rout of Marion County rival Forest. Tyrell Randall scored a pair of receiving touchdowns in the first half for Vanguard, including a leaping grab with 11 seconds left as the Knights went up 28-6 at the break. Vanguard will likely be seeded first in Class 6A-Region 2 and will learn its playoff opponent this weekend.

Elsewhere, Dunnellon defeated West Port for the seventh straight time head to head, 28-12 and extended its own season winning streak to eight. LJ Fitzpatrick scored twice on the ground for the Tigers and also returned a punt 50 yards for a score. Dunnellon has a chance to begin the playoffs as the two seed in Class 5A-Region 2.

Both games were moved up a day to avoid potential bad weather.

The remainder of the North Central Florida football action takes place on Friday, led by TV20′s Game of the Week between Hawthorne (7-0) and North Marion (6-3).

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police say on June 5th, Lott-Kelly was drunk and speeding on Northwest 39th Avenue, at 13th...
UPDATE: Gainesville police arrests driver who killed Gainesville High School student
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want...
‘No child should have to die because we are on the Eastside of town’: Parents, city leader want safety measures on E University Ave after 4-year-old dies
Marion County parents face charges after 2-year-old daughter overdoses on fentanyl
Couple has sex while 2-year-old daughter dies of fentanyl overdose
Gainesville woman fights to change legislation on medical negligence after losing her father
Gainesville woman fights to change legislation on medical negligence after losing her father
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner
A Dixie County employee is on paid leave after a fight with a county commissioner

Latest News

Knights, Tigers prevail on Thursday
Vanguard, Dunnellon collect season ending wins
Gator volleyball wins fourth in a row
Gator volleyball team extends win streak to four with victory over Tennessee
Gainesville, June 2021
AP sources: $5M insurance payout awaits Florida’s Johnson
Gators tip off season Nov. 9
TV20 Sitdown: Gator men’s basketball coach Mike White (Part Two)