Various North Central Florida events are postponed due to poor weather

City of Gainesville
City of Gainesville(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple events in North Central Florida will be postponed due to bad weather.

The city of Gainesville’s Downtown Festival and Art Show will now open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, the Downtown Blues Concert will still take place Friday night at Bo Diddley Plaza at 7 p.m.

Also being postponed is the Monster Truck Nitro Tour in Marion County.

All tickets for Friday’s event will be honored for either of Saturday’s shows at 1:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

