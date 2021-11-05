WATCH: Ocala man arrested on drug charges after fleeing officers during traffic stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after trying to run from officers during a traffic stop.

Police say they tried pulling over 41-year-old Damien Sawyers for expired tags on FL-200 when he decided to run.

Officers say Sawyers ran into a furniture store and was arrested.

When police searched his truck, they found meth, cocaine, multiple guns and dime bags.

He’s charged with armed trafficking of meth, among other charges.

