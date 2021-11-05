“What’s up” with K-COUNTRY 11/5/21

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are tons of great events this weekend, but not exactly the best weather.

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-COUNTRY.

RELATED STORY: “What’s Up” with K-COUNTRY 10/29/21

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.