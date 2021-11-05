Advertisement

Where can families go to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their children

Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This week the CDC gave it’s approval for children 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.  

It’s expected that most major pharmacies will have appointments available, but small businesses are also providing shots to help meet the demand.  

Bobby Patel has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients ever since it became available.  

“We’ve done the adult vaccine since March. We’ve done more than 7,000 vaccines so far,” he said.

  He’s the Pharmacy Manager at Ocala Pharmacy on State Road 200.  

He said they pre-ordered their child doses before the update was approved in order to meet the expected demand and will get that shipment next week.

  They already have 20 people on the waiting list. Go to ocalapharmacy.com to make an appointment.  

“It’s better to get the vaccine so the more and more people that do it, it’s better for the community and we can contain this virus,” Patel said.  

The Heart of Florida Health Center will also be administering the COVID vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old starting on Monday, at their main location on Silver Springs Boulevard.   

“I’m happy to say that we have received the vaccine and we’re ready to get started,” Chief Medical Officer Tabatha Downey said.  

At Heart of Florida, no appointment is needed. Vaccines will be given out between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.  

“We want as few barriers as possible to this and so that’s where the thought of not requiring an appointment came in, people can do it at their convenience. Sometimes going through the process of having to make an appointment and go online to schedule for some people that can be a barrier,” Downey added.  

So whether it’s before work, or after school, families can ‘walk-in’ and receive protection against the virus.

